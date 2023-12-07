trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696135
Gogamedi's murder case mutual rivalry or political conspiracy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead. Rajasthan government has constituted SIT and ordered investigation into this case. Now questions are being raised about this murder whether this murder took place due to personal rivalry or is there some political conspiracy?
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
Play Icon12:14
DNA: Analysis of anti-Sanatan mentality
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits
Play Icon26:1
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits
DNA: 'Amit Shah Vs Nehru' on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
Play Icon11:21
DNA: 'Amit Shah Vs Nehru' on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies
Play Icon4:18
DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies
Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah
Play Icon10:30
Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah

