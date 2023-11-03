trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683638
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gopal Rai Enumerates Measures taken by Delhi Government to Combat Pollution

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Pollution is seen continuously increasing in Delhi. The pollution level in Delhi has crossed 400 today. Delhi government called an important meeting to curb pollution. After this meeting, Environment Minister Gopal Rai issued a statement and appealed that 'people should use public transport'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Kamal Nath over Babri Masjid Statement
Play Icon3:1
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Kamal Nath over Babri Masjid Statement
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Elvish Yadav
Play Icon6:20
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Elvish Yadav
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
Play Icon1:15
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
Play Icon4:9
"Israel has the right to defend itself..." US Secretary of State Blinken | Israel-Hamas War
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
Play Icon2:3
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Kamal Nath over Babri Masjid Statement
play icon3:1
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Kamal Nath over Babri Masjid Statement
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Elvish Yadav
play icon6:20
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Elvish Yadav
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
play icon1:15
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
play icon4:9
"Israel has the right to defend itself..." US Secretary of State Blinken | Israel-Hamas War
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
play icon2:3
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news today,delhi pollution news,delhi pollution today,delhi pollution 2023,Pollution,Pollution in Delhi,pollution in delhi 2023,AQI,aqi delhi today live,AQI Delhi,aqi news,aqi delhi news,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today,delhi aqi news,Air quality index,Air quality index Delhi,Delhi air,Delhi air pollution,delhi air pollution today news,Delhi air quality index,delhi govt emergency meeting,emergency meeting,Trending,breaking,