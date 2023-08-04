trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644483
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: ASI preparing map of Gyanvapi campus, important day for survey

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
ASI's survey is going on in Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi, UP, ASI is preparing the map of the campus. People from the Hindu side are involved in the survey, while the Muslim side has boycotted the survey. Heavy police force has been deployed for security. The survey will be till 12 noon today.

