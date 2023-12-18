trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700249
Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Submitted In Court

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Survey Report: In the Gyanvapi case, ASI has presented the report before the District Judge. After 92 days of survey, ASI has presented its report in the court in a sealed envelope. The next hearing in the case will be on 21st. It is being told that ASI has mentioned in detail the signs found in Gyanvapi in its 1500-page report. Advocate Vishnu Jain's reaction has also come in the matter.

