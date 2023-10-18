trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676783
Hamas accuses Israel of attacking Hospital in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Today has been the 12th day of war between Israel and Hamas but Israel's airstrike on Gaza is not showing any signs of stopping. Meanwhile, a bomb blast has been reported in a hospital in Gaza. There was a stampede in the hospital due to the sudden bomb blast. Gaza has held Israel responsible for the attack.
