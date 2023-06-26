NewsVideos
Haryana: Car swept away in river due to sudden overflow of water, driver rescued

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
In a dismaying incident on June 25, a woman inside her car was swept away into a river in Haryana’s Panchkula. As per reports, the lady was rescued by some locals and later assisted by the rescue team. She was admitted to the hospital and efforts to recover the car are underway. Notably, the incident took place due to the overflowing of the river following heavy rain in the area.

