trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643670
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: Regarding communal violence, Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal said that the situation is under control and SIT will be constituted to investigate all the cases. He said that the role of Monu Manesar of Bajrang Dal is being investigated and 41 FIRs have been registered in Nuh in connection with the riots. Along with this, many big revelations have been made.

All Videos

Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
play icon7:19
 Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
play icon2:39
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament

Trending Videos

Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
play icon7:19
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
play icon2:39
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
nuh violence update live,dgp pk aggarwal,dgp pk aggarwal pc,dcp on nuh violence,haryana dgp pc,haryana dgp on nuh violence,manohar lal khattar news,manohar lal khattar news today,manohar lal khattar news in hindi,cm manohar lal khattar latest news,cm manohar lal khattar interview,nuh violence today,nuh violence reason,nuh violence update,nuh violence update today,nuh violence update news,Haryana Nuh Violence,haryana nuh violence reason,Zee News,breaking,