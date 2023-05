videoDetails

Hearing on Wrestlers' application in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today, big demand placed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

A hearing is going to be held in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today regarding the application of the wrestlers. The wrestlers have asked to summon the status report while placing an application in the court. Wrestlers want monitoring of investigation.