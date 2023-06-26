NewsVideos
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Monsoon has created hue and cry across the country. From the plains to the hilly areas, the situation is getting worse due to floods and rains. Many people have become homeless due to the flood, so pictures of many people being trapped in the flood have come to the fore.

