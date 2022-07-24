Heavy rain warning in many districts of the country | Monsoon In India 2022

Incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in the country. Due to which flood-like situation is visible in many parts of the country. Continuous pictures of rain damage are also coming out from Uttarakhand. Now in view of the possibility of heavy rains here, a yellow alert has been issued in many areas.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

