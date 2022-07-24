NewsVideos

Heavy rain warning in many districts of the country | Monsoon In India 2022

Incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in the country. Due to which flood-like situation is visible in many parts of the country. Continuous pictures of rain damage are also coming out from Uttarakhand. Now in view of the possibility of heavy rains here, a yellow alert has been issued in many areas.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
Incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in the country. Due to which flood-like situation is visible in many parts of the country. Continuous pictures of rain damage are also coming out from Uttarakhand. Now in view of the possibility of heavy rains here, a yellow alert has been issued in many areas.

All Videos

What suggestions did Pranab Mukherjee give to Ram Nath Kovind?
2:10
What suggestions did Pranab Mukherjee give to Ram Nath Kovind?
Farewell address to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind
17:13
Farewell address to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind
Arpita Mukherjee Sent To 1-Day ED Custody
3:38
Arpita Mukherjee Sent To 1-Day ED Custody
Delhi reports its first case of monkeypox| Zee English News| Health
Delhi reports its first case of monkeypox| Zee English News| Health
Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships | Zee English News
Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships | Zee English News

Trending Videos

2:10
What suggestions did Pranab Mukherjee give to Ram Nath Kovind?
17:13
Farewell address to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind
3:38
Arpita Mukherjee Sent To 1-Day ED Custody
Delhi reports its first case of monkeypox| Zee English News| Health
Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships | Zee English News
India Floods,flooding in india,India flood,India,Monsoon in India,Floods,floods india 2022,flash floods india,monsoon floods india,Floods India,flood in india today,floods in Gujarat,Flood in Assam,india flooding,floods india today,flood in india latest news,Flood in India,flood in Sri nagar news,india flood 2022,flood,Assam floods,india floods news,Indian floods,flood in gujrat,heavy floods india,flood in gujarat,heavy rainfall in india,