videoDetails

Heavy Rainfall causes destruction in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Gujarat Flood 2024 Update: Floods and rains have caused heavy destruction in Gujarat. 13 districts here have received more than 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Army's help is being taken to rescue people trapped in the floods. They are being rescued by helicopters. Army has been deployed in 5 districts of Gujarat - Rajkot, Anand, Morbi, Kheda, Vadodara and Dwarka. So far 23 thousand people have been rescued. 50 trains have been cancelled due to rain and floods. Primary-secondary schools and colleges have been closed in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Botad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Karachi and Morbi. Very heavy rain is expected in Saurashtra and Kutch today.