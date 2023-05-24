NewsVideos
videoDetails

HM Amit Shah to hold press conference regarding Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a press conference today on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. During this, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will also join him. Along with this, Modi government is completing nine years tomorrow. For which preparations are also being made for a grand programme.

All Videos

G20 Kashmir Meeting: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Pakistan
3:5
G20 Kashmir Meeting: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Pakistan
Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away
1:10
Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident
1:1
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident
1:1
"PM Modi Is 'The Boss'": Australian PM's Bruce Springsteen Comparison
US Press Secretary reacts on Biden Getting Several Requests For Modi's State Dinner Invite
1:1
US Press Secretary reacts on Biden Getting Several Requests For Modi's State Dinner Invite

Trending Videos

3:5
G20 Kashmir Meeting: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Pakistan
1:10
Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away
1:1
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident
1:1
"PM Modi Is 'The Boss'": Australian PM's Bruce Springsteen Comparison
1:1
US Press Secretary reacts on Biden Getting Several Requests For Modi's State Dinner Invite
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,azadi ka amrit mahotsav 2023,azadi ka amrit mahotsav amit shah,Amit Shah,amit shah press conference latest,amit shah press conference live today,amit shah press conference today,amit shah pc,press conference amit shah,g kishan redddy,G. Kishan Reddy,amit shah g kishan reddy,9 years of modi,9 years of modi govt,9 years of bjp,bjp 9 years,Breaking News,Hindi New,Zee News,Latest News,modi govt completes 9 years,zee hindi news,