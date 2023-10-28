trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681063
HMD Global launches Easy Pay Scheme

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
HMD Global Easy Pay Scheme:HMD Global has launched Easy Pay service in India. Under this service, smartphones can be purchased on EMI without interest. This scheme is applicable only on Nokia smartphones which will be given instant loan along with approval.
