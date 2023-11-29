trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693548
Hostage of Champions Trophy 2025 may be taken away from Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
As per latest reports, after humiliation in Asia Cup and crushing defeat in World Cup, Pakistan is going to be embarrassed once again. Pakistan Cricket Board is pleading, Pakistani media is having stomach ache and cricket fans are shedding tears. After all, why is Pakistan losing the trophy to be held in 2025 today? Understand through this report.
