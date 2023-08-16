trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649620
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Uttarakhand Landslide Today: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, a house collapse has been reported due to continuous heavy rains. There has been news of about 7 laborers being buried in this accident, while 3 have been rescued.

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide
Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London
Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London

