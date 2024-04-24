Advertisement
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
Assistant Sub Inspector of the Saidabad police station was suspended for hugging Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha.

