'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Haryana Floor Test Update: Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has given a big statement amid the anger and has described himself as a devotee of BJP. He said, 'I am a devotee of BJP. I have worked for BJP in every situation. I will do more than before. Let us tell you that on Tuesday, amidst conflict with JJP in Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with the entire cabinet, after which BJP leader Naib Saini has been made the new Chief Minister. Meanwhile, during the legislative party meeting, there was news of Anil Vij's displeasure and he left the meeting midway and went from Chandigarh to Ambala.

