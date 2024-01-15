trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709884
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Airport Fog Update: There has been a major impact on flights at Delhi Airport due to fog and cold in Delhi. Till 10 am, 165 flights have been affected. In which till 10 am, more than 90 planes had to be cancelled, while 172 planes were taking off late.

All Videos

PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Play Icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Play Icon15:0
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
Play Icon0:50
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
Play Icon1:12
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
Bulldozer action on illegal slaughter house in Damoh
Play Icon1:21
Bulldozer action on illegal slaughter house in Damoh

Trending Videos

PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
play icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
play icon15:0
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
play icon0:50
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
play icon1:12
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
Bulldozer action on illegal slaughter house in Damoh
play icon1:21
Bulldozer action on illegal slaughter house in Damoh
Delhi airport fog,delhi airport fog landing,IGI Airport,IGI Airport news,igi airport news today,igi airport fog,igi airport delhi fog,airport fog,Delhi fog,delhi fog news today,Delhi fog news,Delhi airport fog,igi flights affected,igi flights affected due to fog,flights affected by fog,flights affected by delhi fog,igi flights affected by fog,Zee News,Breaking News,Zee News Hindi,Zee Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Delhi Weather,Weather,