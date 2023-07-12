trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634283
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Due to Monsoon 2023, an alert has been issued for heavy rains in Uttarakhand even today. Already, the situation is deteriorating due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and several areas have witnessed flash floods and landslides. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in the entire state today. Watch further in this report 50 big news related to monsoon.
