videoDetails

Imran Khan's house is the base of 'terrorists'...the 'leader' of terrorists Pathan of Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Pakistan spreads terrorism all over the world. But, now the Pakistan government has claimed that terrorists are hiding in Imran Khan's house. Police has claimed that 30-40 terrorists are hiding in Imran Khan's house located in Zaman Park.