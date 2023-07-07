trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631997
In Varanasi today, PM Modi set to hand over keys to PMAY-G recipients

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Grand preparations have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate schemes worth Rs 12,000 crore today. The Prime Minister will also interact with all the beneficiaries after the programme. People who reached the venue to listen to the Prime Minister's address are very excited.
Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle
play icon1:8
Suddenly the water level of the river increased, the farmer working in the field got stuck in the middle
West Bengal: Firing in Cooch Behar, BJP-TMC workers clash, 4 injured
play icon0:39
West Bengal: Firing in Cooch Behar, BJP-TMC workers clash, 4 injured
Mukhtar Ansari jail issue: Recovery notice to ex-Punjab CM Singh, Congress MLA Randhawa
play icon12:4
Mukhtar Ansari jail issue: Recovery notice to ex-Punjab CM Singh, Congress MLA Randhawa
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
play icon0:59
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
play icon4:3
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
