Income Tax Raid: IT raids various locations in Jharkhand and Odisha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Income Tax Raid: IT has raided in Odisha and Jharkhand. Till yesterday, Rs 50 crore cash has been found in the raid. Let us tell you that due to excess notes, the note counting machine broke down. It is being told that IT raid is going on in Bolangir, Sambalpur, Ranchi, Lohardaga also.
