India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Canada called the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar an attack on the sovereignty of its country. As soon as Canada accused India, Pakistan came in its support. Khalistani terrorists are not getting food and water only from Pakistan. In fact, China is also an equal partner in this conspiracy, which may not speak openly on Khalistan, but provides all possible help to Khalistani terrorists from behind the scenes.
