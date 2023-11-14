trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687789
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs New Zealand: Team India will play World Cup semi-final for the 8th time

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:08 AM IST
India have lost their last four knockout matches against New Zealand. New Zealand have been knocked out by one of the hosts in the last three ODI World Cups. One of the streaks will be broken at the Wankhede stadium in the semifinals.
Follow Us

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
Play Icon37:41
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
40 life trapped in the tunnel
Play Icon12:16
40 life trapped in the tunnel
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
Play Icon9:47
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Play Icon14:1
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra big statement on Gaza
Play Icon9:7
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra big statement on Gaza

Trending Videos

Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
play icon37:41
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
40 life trapped in the tunnel
play icon12:16
40 life trapped in the tunnel
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
play icon9:47
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
play icon14:1
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra big statement on Gaza
play icon9:7
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra big statement on Gaza
India vs New Zealand Semifinal Match LIVE Updates,india vs new zealand semi final,India vs New Zealand,India vs New Zealand Live,ind vs nz semi final 2023,icc world cup semi finals,IND vs NZ Semis,2023 World Cup Semi Final,ind vs nz world cup 2023,live cricket match today,indian cricket team,ODI World Cup,World Cup schedule,World Cup,world cup live cricket,Rohit Sharma,Virat Kohli,India vs New Zealand Semifinals,cricket show,ind vs nz semifinals wankhede,