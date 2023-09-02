trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657044
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs Pak: Bad news for India's cricket fans in Asia Cup, match called off due to rain

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: India-Pakistan match has been canceled due to rain in Asia Cup 2023. The cancellation of the match due to rain is bad news for the fans of both the countries. Let us tell you that while batting first, India had scored 266 runs due to the brilliant innings of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Big Breaking: Big news on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan Rover completed all work
play icon9:52
Chandrayaan-3 Big Breaking: Big news on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan Rover completed all work
India vs Pakistan: When Shoaib Akhtar called Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 'dear children'
play icon34:29
India vs Pakistan: When Shoaib Akhtar called Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 'dear children'
Breaking: Notification of committee issued on One Nation-one Election, Kovind made chairman of the committee
play icon5:51
Breaking: Notification of committee issued on One Nation-one Election, Kovind made chairman of the committee
Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
play icon53:48
Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
play icon4:39
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Big Breaking: Big news on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan Rover completed all work
play icon9:52
Chandrayaan-3 Big Breaking: Big news on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan Rover completed all work
India vs Pakistan: When Shoaib Akhtar called Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 'dear children'
play icon34:29
India vs Pakistan: When Shoaib Akhtar called Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 'dear children'
Breaking: Notification of committee issued on One Nation-one Election, Kovind made chairman of the committee
play icon5:51
Breaking: Notification of committee issued on One Nation-one Election, Kovind made chairman of the committee
Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
play icon53:48
Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
play icon4:39
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
Asia Cup 2023,IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023,ind vs pak toss asia cup 2023,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023,ind vs pak toss asia cup,Rohit Sharma,Virat Kohli,Babar Azam,Shaheen Afridi,asia cup 2023 ind vs pak,IND vs PAK Asia Cup,shaheen afridi vs virat kohli,Ind vs Pak,India vs Pakistan,asia cup 2023 ind vs pak playing 11,Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan,Asia Cup 2023 India squad,ind vs pak asia cup 2023 status,asia cup 2023 india vs pakistan playing 11,ind vs pak asia cup match 2023,ind vs pak asia cup 2023 playing 11,ind vs pak playing 11 asia cup 2023,2 sep ind vs pak asia cup match 2023,