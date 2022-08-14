India@75: Why is the Indian Army regarded as one of the best armies in the world?

The Indian Army is likely to be credited if you are an Indian citizen watching this video in the safety of your house without worrying about your safety. Let's take a quick look at the gallant, battle-tested Indian Army's history, development, size, and weaponry.

