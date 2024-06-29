videoDetails

Indian Army issues statement on Ladakh Tank Exercise Accident

| Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Ladakh Tank Exercise Accident: The army has issued a statement regarding the accident that happened during the tank exercise in Ladakh. The army said that 5 soldiers have been martyred in this accident. This accident happened on the night of 28 June, when the water level of the Shyok river suddenly rose, the tank of the soldiers returning from military training got stuck in the strong current of the river, a rescue operation was immediately launched but the five soldiers present in the tank could not be saved.