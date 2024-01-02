trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705258
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Indian Army is now going to use Apache helicopter to increase its strength on the border. According to the Army, 6 Apache helicopters will be deployed in Jodhpur bordering Pakistan.

