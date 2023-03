videoDetails

Indore Temple Collapse: 140 army soldiers rescue operation underway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

35 people have died and 19 people have been evacuated safely but one person is still missing after the roof of the stepwell collapsed in Beleshwar Mahadev Temple, Indore. On the other hand, 16 people are being given treatment. At present,140 army personnels are carrying out rescue operation below 40 feet. Watch visuals.