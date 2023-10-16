trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676297
‘Insect Cafe’ Unique Home Created For Tiny Insects In Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
A unique home ‘Insect Café’ has been created for the tiny insects at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on October 14. It was later inaugurated by the Horticulture Department.
