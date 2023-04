videoDetails

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets, Jadeja becomes Man of the Match

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. Mumbai scored 157 runs while batting. Chennai achieved the target in 18 overs only. Rahane did a bang for Chennai.