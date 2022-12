videoDetails

Is Biden fueling Putin's military response? U.S. to upgrade Ukraine's arsenal with 'smart bomb' kits

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

According to a report, the United States is intending to deliver Ukraine modern electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial ordnance into 'smart bombs'. Its delivery to Kyiv would be another key step by the US in assisting Ukraine in countering Russian strikes.