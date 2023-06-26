NewsVideos
Ishant Sharma Recalls Every Phase Of Virat Kohli, From Partying To Difficult Times

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Ishant Sharma recounted how star batter Virat Kohli handled the hardest time of his life—the death of his father when he was a teenager. Ishant and Kohli have a strong relationship since they have played together for Delhi and India and have known each other since they were U-17 cricket players.

