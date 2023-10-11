trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673992
Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Israel attacks Islamic University of Gaza: Heavy attacks continue on Gaza Strip. Today is the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has bombed the Islamic University. At the Islamic University of Gaza, students were given training in making weapons.
