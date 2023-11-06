trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685030
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Israel has taken massive action against Hamas in the past month, and it does not appear that further Israeli attacks will slow down. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is repeatedly saying that Israel will not stop attacks on Hamas. The action will continue until the destruction of Hamas. Israel dropped bombs on Gaza throughout the month, Israeli army has entered Gaza and is carrying out ground operation. Although both sides have suffered losses in this one month, Hamas had to suffer more losses.
