Israel Hamas War Update: Israel is preparing to launch ground attacks on the terrorists

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: It has now been 14 days since the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has got America's support on Gaza Strip. Now Israel is preparing to be very aggressive and launch ground attacks on the terrorists.
