Israel Hamas War Update: What is the Rafah crossing?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict Updates: Today is the 10th day of Israel-Hamas war. The death toll in the Palestine-Israel war has increased and according to reports, more than 4100 people have died in 10 days. Israel has surrounded Gaza from all three sides. Egypt can open its Rafah border for foreign citizens.
