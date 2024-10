videoDetails

Israel Iran War Update: Hezbollah begins rapid attack on Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Israel Iran War Update: Even after Iranian attacks on Israel, Netanyahu's retaliation on Hezbollah continues. But in response, Hezbollah is also firing rockets. And those rockets may not be causing destruction. But the fire caused by the rockets has become fierce.