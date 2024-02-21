trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723447
IT Department recovers Rs 65 crore from Congress accounts, says sources

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
According to sources, Income Tax Department has recovered Rs 65 crore tax from bank accounts of Congress. As per reports, out of Rs 115 crore, Rs 65 crore has been recovered so far. To know more about the same, watch this video.

