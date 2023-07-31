trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642825
"It Is Our Responsibility To Present A Report Card Of The Work That" Anupriya Patel On PM Modi's Meeting With NDA Leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Union Minister and President of Apna Dal (sonelal) Anupriya Patel commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the leaders of the NDA which will take place on July 31 and said that they care about the country and that it is their duty and responsibility to present a report card of the work that they have done for the development of the country.

