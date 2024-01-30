trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715530
Jairam Ramesh makes huge remark over Seat Sharing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Lok Sabha elections is just few months far. However, opposition has not been able to reach a consensus yet. The parties of the India alliance are fighting among themselves over seat sharing. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has made a huge statement over seat sharing while commenting on Mamata Banerjee. Know what all he said in this report.

JMM meeting begins in Ranchi amid Hemant Soren ED Interrogation
JMM meeting begins in Ranchi amid Hemant Soren ED Interrogation
Uttarakhand to Kashmir receives Snowfall
Uttarakhand to Kashmir receives Snowfall
ED to interrogate Hemant Soren on 31st January
ED to interrogate Hemant Soren on 31st January
After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today
After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today
ED Interrogates Lalu Yadav for 10 hours
ED Interrogates Lalu Yadav for 10 hours

