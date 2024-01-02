trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705209
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jairam Ramesh writes letter to Election Commission over VVPAT

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written a letter to the Election Commission. He has written in the letter that the leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance want to present their opinion regarding VVPAT.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
Know the current condition of hill stations
Play Icon10:59
Know the current condition of hill stations
Truck drivers carrying out protest against Hit and Run Law
Play Icon10:44
Truck drivers carrying out protest against Hit and Run Law
VIRAL VIDEO : Housekeeping Staff Discards Trash on Tracks from Moving Train, Indian Railways Takes Immediate Action
Play Icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Housekeeping Staff Discards Trash on Tracks from Moving Train, Indian Railways Takes Immediate Action
VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
Know the current condition of hill stations
play icon10:59
Know the current condition of hill stations
Truck drivers carrying out protest against Hit and Run Law
play icon10:44
Truck drivers carrying out protest against Hit and Run Law
VIRAL VIDEO : Housekeeping Staff Discards Trash on Tracks from Moving Train, Indian Railways Takes Immediate Action
play icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Housekeeping Staff Discards Trash on Tracks from Moving Train, Indian Railways Takes Immediate Action
VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger
Election Commission of India,election commission news,India Alliance,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance seat sharing,india today live,2024 election news,Indian news,opposition face,india news live,Indian National Congress,indian news live,bharat jodo yatra congress,Elections,congress party latest video,Congress party news,congress latest news,Maharashtra politics,congress party video,UP Congress,