Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Army killed terrorists plotting to attack Amarnath Yatra

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Army today killed 5 terrorists after an operation in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists were plotting an attack on the Amarnath Yatra. Security forces have recovered steel bullets near them, these bullets can penetrate bullet proof jackets as well.

