Jammu Poonch Terrorist Attack: Search operation intensifies, terrorists will be killed selectively!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

The search operation is going on in search of the terrorists involved in the attack in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Along with increasing vigilance in the border area, surveillance is being done through drones. NIA team will visit the spot to help in the investigation.