Jiah Khan suicide case: 'We will go to the High Court', says Jiah's mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Special CBI court has acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in Jiah Khan suicide case. The CBI says that Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted due to lack of evidence. After which Jia's mother said, we will go to the High Court.