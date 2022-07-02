NewsVideos

Kamlesh Tiwari's wife receives death threat

Kiran Tiwari, wife of Hind leader Kamlesh Tiwari has received threats in Lucknow, the capital of UP. Significantly, Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered after entering his house. Now his wife has received a threatening letter written in Urdu. The police have increased the security of his house.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
