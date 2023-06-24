NewsVideos
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Met Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai At His Residence

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence on June 23. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome at his residence

