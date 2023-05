videoDetails

Karnataka Election: BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in Bengaluru!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Congress released the manifesto regarding Karnataka elections 2023. In this manifesto, there was talk of banning Bajrang Dal. Due to which BJP is reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Bengaluru today. During this, BJP leader Shobha Karanjale is also involved.