videoDetails

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Counting underway on all 224 seats, Congress ahead by eight seats

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

The results of the Karnataka assembly elections will be declared on Saturday, April 13, ie today. All parties including BJP, Congress and JDS are eyeing these results. The first trend of Karnataka elections, BJP and Congress ahead on 8-8 seats.