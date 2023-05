videoDetails

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress crosses 100 seats in Karnataka Election Results trends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Karnataka Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is going on. In the first 1 hour trends, the Congress seems to be inching closer to the majority figure. BJP is on the second number, trailing by 20 seats. JDS is leading in two dozen seats. Others are also leading on 3 seats.